Waste Management, which operates Apex Waste Services and Alliance Landfill in Taylor and the Beach Lake Hauling Co. and Transfer Station in Wayne County, has been named as one of Ethisphere’s 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

The company employs more than 130 environmental professionals at its three sites in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Inclusion in this year’s Ethisphere list marks the 11th time the Houston-based company has earned the designation. The list includes 130 companies from 21 countries and 51 industries. Waste Management was one of only two environmental services companies ranked.

Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The full list of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found online at

worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.