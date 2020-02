Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Waste Management’s local managers recently delivered a $5,000 check to the Lackawanna County Veterans Treatment Court. The court offers an alternate judicial process to eligible veterans whose cases are being processed in the criminal court system. From left: Frank Bolock Jr., president of the Treatment Court Advocacy Center of Lackawanna County; Jim McHugh, Veterans Court peer mentor coordinator; Lackawanna County President Judge Michael Barrasse; Apex Waste Services Manager Joe Williams; Alliance Landfill Manager Glenn Kempa; Waste Management Communications Manager John Hambrose; and Judge Barrasse’s dog Henry. Waste Management donates to Lackawanna County Veterans Treatment Court.