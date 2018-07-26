S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Abington Area Joint Recreation Board turned up the fun a few notches for the July 18 installment of its Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series at Hillside Park on Winola Road.

Big Summer Family Fun Night featured live music by the Wanabees, a bounce house, face painting, a dunk tank and more. People danced to the music, went canoeing on the lake, shared picnic dinners and mingled with their neighbors on the grassy hillside.

All shows in the summer concert series run from 6 p.m. to dusk and admission is free. The remaining schedule and lineup is as follows.

Aug. 1: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra

Aug. 8: Senator John Blake and Friends

Aug. 15: Joe Stanky and Cadets

Aug. 22: Take 3

Aug. 29: Fab Three

PHOTOS BY ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER