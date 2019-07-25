SUBMITTED PHOTO Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center (VREC) in South Abington Township recently donated five pet oxygen mask kits to the Scranton Police Department’s K9 Unit. The kits will be added to K9 patrol cars to ensure the working dog – or any pets who require oxygen – will receive it quickly and effectively. Each kit contains three specially-designed masks which are fitted with a rubber seal to ensure the pet’s snout fits snugly. Unlike human masks, these masks accommodate the unique facial structure of cats and dogs which helps deliver the oxygen to pets quicker. The donated kits also contain tubing to connect a mask to an oxygen source and a guide on use and the proper amount of oxygen to administer based on the size of the animal.