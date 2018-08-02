Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY OUR LADY OF THE SNOWS Volunteer Scott Asay, left and his son Tyler performed at Café Mocha, a booth that offers a variety of beverages and entertainment with a coffee house atmosphere, at last year’s bazaar. PHOTO SUBMITTED BY OUR LADY OF THE SNOWS Our Lady of The Snows Parish Country Bazaar volunteers Patty and Scott Asay lend their hand in a number of ways including Scott’s involvement with coordinating music at Café Mocha, a coffee-house like feature hosted by Joe and Marjorie Adcroft of Krispy Kreme. Patty and Scott organize the Pierogi and Haluski booth for the three-day event.

NEWTON TWP. — When the Annual Country Bazaar of Our Lady of the Snows Parish opens Thursday, Aug. 2 on the grounds of the Church of St. Benedict, many volunteers will be on hand to host a successful fundraising event for the parish community and the outreach it provides.

Two of those people are Scott and Patty Asay, who wear several volunteer hats for the event.

Scott organizes music featured each evening at Café Mocha, a booth sponsored for more than ten years by Joe and Marjorie Adcroft of Krispy Kreme. The Café Mocha tent has a coffee house vibe, complete with an assortment of beverages and low-key entertainment.

Some of the entertainment Scott lined up for this year includes Zack Graham on Thursday, Mac Jackson on Friday and Abi and Tim Ziegler on Saturday. Other arts include James Barrett and Luke Gualterri. Scott has also been known to pick up his guitar and be a part of the activities.

The pierogie and haluski tent is organized by Patty with Scott’s assistance.

The couple has been volunteering at the bazaar for more than 12 years and they enjoy catching up with other area residents who visit the three-day event.

Other food offerings include baked goods, roast beef, clams, corn, potato pancakes, strawberry smoothies, pizza, wings, French fries, fried dough, ice cream, burgers and other treats.

Additional attractions include the antiques booth, plant booth, book barn, basket raffle, and bargain barn.

Half of the fun of attending the bazaar is the great variety of games for young and old.

For a quiet change of pace, there will be massages provided by Utopia.

Other entertainment for Thursday’s opening night will include Country Capers featuring Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Jazz Band with noted singer Chris DiMattio. Twenty-five students from Our Lady of Peace school will perform musical selections from the play “Mary Poppins.”

On Friday, a faithful Monkees’ tribute band led by Ryan Fenton will feature the tunes you danced to “a few” years ago.

On Saturday, Black Tie Stereo with Stephen Murphy will bring the hits from many stars like Bruno Mars, Walk the Moon and Billy Joel.

The Bazaar offers shuttle bus rides from Red Barn Village on Newton Ransom Boulevard for easy parking. The Bazaar is held each evening, Thursday through Saturday, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Co-chairing this year’s event are Donna Coleman, Tom Cummings and Steve Kopko. The pastoral staff includes Msgr. Joseph G. Quinn, pastor; Fr. Edward Casey, assistant pastor, and Msgr. James J. McGarry, pastor emeritus.

Want to go?

Our Lady of the Snows Parish will hold its annual Country Bazaar Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 2-4, 5:30-9:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Church of St. Benedict on Newton Ransom Boulevard. Shuttle bus rides will be available from the parking area at the Red Barn Village.