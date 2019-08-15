CLARKS SUMMIT — Tristan Vivona and Alyssa Wigley were both double winners in the Scranton Tennis Club Junior Tournament held Aug. 6-8. Vivona repeated as both 14 and Under and 18 and Under champion, defeating Luke Morgan 6-1, 6-1 for the 18 and Under title, and upending Praneel Mallaiah 6-3, 6-0 for the 14 and Under crown.

Wigley rebounded from losing the first set to defeat Rina Hanumali in the Girls 18 and Under event, 3-6, 6-1, (10-7). Earlier in the afternoon she held off hard-hitting Gabrielle Chantiloupe, winning the Girls 14 and Under crown by the score of 6-1, 6-3.

The consolation champions were Susan Arp (Girls 14 and Under), Lauren Koczwara (Girls 18 and Under), Prayush Mallaiah (Boys 14 and Under), and William Arp (Boys 18 and Under). Susan defeated her younger sister, Kate, 6-2, 6-2; Koczwara knocked off her future teammate Faith Bennett 6-2, 6-2; Mallaiah defeated Matthew Cohen 6-4, 6-3; and Arp edged Michael Rodyushkin 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by Kathleen McKenna, Chandra Hanumali, and A.J. Weiss.