Article Tools Font size – + Share This

LANGAN

LA PLUME — Keystone College named Frances Langan, Ed.D. as the new vice president for institutional advancement and strategic initiatives.

Dr. Langan has been a faculty member at Keystone since 1985 and has been affiliated with the college since 1980. She has served as the chair of the Division of Social Sciences, the Division of Education, and most recently, as dean of the School of Professional Studies.

Actively involved in educational issues and an advocate for quality education for practitioners, Langan has been skilled in securing funding and discovering revenue streams that have helped to advance Keystone and the field of education.

Knowledgeable about local, state and national funding opportunities, Langan is also experienced in cultivating private foundation opportunities specifically targeting program innovation. She is a member of numerous local, state and national boards and commissions.

Langan is a graduate of Wilkes University. She received a master’s degree in public administration from Marywood University and a doctorate in education from Temple University. She is also a registered nurse.