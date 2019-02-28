Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF ABINGTON MEMORIAL POST 7069 A plaque honoring Lance Cpl. David A. Parker, United States Marine Corps, was dedicated at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit. Lance Cpl. Parker was killed in action on Feb. 28, 1969 while serving in South Vietnam. He was a 1967 graduate of Abington Heights High School. From left: Michael G. McLane, Post 7069 quartermaster/adjutant, who served in the Marine Corps with Lance Cpl. Parker; Tom Kreidler, post member, childhood friend and classmate of Lance Cpl. Parker, and Donald Jones, Post 7069 commander.

