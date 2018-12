PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ABINGTON MEMORIAL POST 7069 The United States Air Force Recruiting Station, Scranton, presented Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit, with a commendation citing the post's support of veteran and active duty military programs. From left: Michael G. McLane, post quartermaster/adjutant; Donald A. Jones, post commander, and Staff Sergeant Baron Drinks, USAF recruiter.