CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, will host, participate in or observe the following events this month:

VFW house committee meeting, Thursday, June 6, 6:30 p.m., followed by the VFW monthly meeting at 7 p.m.

75th anniversary of D-Day (June 6, 1944), Thursday, June 6.

Musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy,” Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Flag Day ceremony, Friday, June 14, noon, at Veterans Park on North State Street in Clarks Summit (across from Summit Cigar Lounge & Bar.)

Happy birthday U.S. Army, Friday, June 14 (244 years old).

Lake Winola Firemen’s Parade, Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m. Lead by Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 Color Guard.