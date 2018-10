PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ABINGTON MEMORIAL POST 7069 Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Clarks Summit initiated a recruiting program for new and reinstated members. Information may be obtained by calling 570-586-9821, or visiting the post, 402 Winola Road, weekdays after 12 p.m. From left: Michael G. McLane, post quartermaster/adjutant; John Arre, post membership chairman, and Donald Jones, post commander.