Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Union volunteers and local veterans visited the new public fishing pier at Griffin Reservoir. PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY UNION SPORTSMEN’S ALLIANCE Project partners gathered to dedicate the new pier with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — U.S. Armed Forces veterans were honored with a fishing event Tuesday, Oct. 30 at Griffin Reservoir to celebrate the dedication of a new public fishing pier that gives community members of all ages and physical abilities improved access to the popular dam.

The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), Pennsylvania American Water, American Water Charitable Foundation (AWCF) and a consortium of local labor unions hosted the event. Union volunteers assisted the veterans, each of whom received a free rod, reel and tackle courtesy of Pure Fishing, plus additional items courtesy of Carhartt. Prior to the dedication ceremony, a catered lunch was provided to the participants.

The dedication recognized USA volunteers from Pennsylvania American Water, Utility Workers Local 537, Electrical Workers Local 81 and Carpenters Local 445 who donated more than 400 hours – a labor value of nearly $15,000 – to clear the site and construct the 18-by-25-foot handicap-accessible pier.

The project was one of three funded by a $60,000 grant from the AWCF to the USA and organized through the USA’s Work Boots on the Ground (WBG) conservation program.

AWCF and Pennsylvania American Water provided additional support to complete the driveway and parking lot, further improving access to Griffin Reservoir. The project also received funds allocated from the USA’s United Mine Workers of America Conservation Dinner in Fairmont, West Virginia.

The 110-acre Pennsylvania American Water reservoir is flush with a variety of gamefish, including above-average populations of largemouth bass, bluegills and black crappies. The reservoir was opened to public shore-fishing 2011, but access was limited until the new pier was completed.