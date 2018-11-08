Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Sunday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day — A day to honor the men and women who served their country.

The World War I Centennial Commission, Pritzker Military Museum and Library, Society of the Honor Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, National Cathedral, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars have announced a nationwide bell tolling on Veterans Day, according to the American Legion magazine. The bell tolling will honor all veterans.

“Bells of Peace: A World War I Remembrance” invites people and organizations across the nation to ring bells 21 times on Nov. 11 at 11 am. The remembrance will mark the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I and the armistice agreement at 11 a.m on Nov. 11, 1918.

It is estimated that 116, 516 died in the war and many others were injured.

World War II veteran Gene Gallagher, of Clarks Summit graduated from Central High School in Scranton. He then enlisted in the Army Air Corps at the age of 17 in June of 1944.He attended basic training at the Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi, Mississippi. He also attended aviation/engine mechanic school at the Air Force base. He became a member of active duty in February 1945.

“I enjoyed my service,” said Gallagher. “I was involved in working on B-38 and B-51 planes.”

He served overseas in Korea at the Kempo Aire Base in Korea. There he was the crew chief of a 475 fighter crew.

“I have been involved in American Legion Koch Conley Post 121 in Scranton for 72 years,” said Gallagher. “I attend Veteran Day Services at the Scranton Courthouse Square and Memorial Day Services at the Cathedral Cemetery.”

He was married for 64 years to the late Lois Jean Kerrigan Gallagher. He has a daughter, Beth, and a son, Richard. A son David is deceased. He has two grandchildren.