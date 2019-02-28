CLARKS SUMMIT — In the center of town, sandwiched between shops on Depot Street, is a little café where the locals gather.

An eclectic collection of roosters and a woman named Dawn greet customers every morning at the Sunrise Café. Waitresses are on a first name basis with the regulars. Neighbors and friends have become like family over the years at this little café that has operated in Clarks Summit for decades.

The Sunrise Café is owned by Dawn Williams. She started as a waitress in 1998 and took over the restaurant in 2001, changing its name. At one time the restaurant was down the street from its current location. The mirror that is behind the sink in front is original to the restaurant.

Williams credits the success of the café to her staff and loyal customers.

“I’ve got a good crew all around,” she said. “Everyone who works for me is an integral part of how this place runs. Everyone helps. At the end of the day we all pitch in – we are a team.”

She added that her customers are also amazing.

“Right from the ones who show up at 5 o’clock in the morning, ‘till we close,” she said. “You could set your watch by some of them. You don’t even need a clock because you know what time it is when they walk through the door.”

Colleen Blaney, who has waitressed at the café for six-and-a-half years, told a customer, “It wasn’t a Tuesday without you,” as she expressed missing them on the day they usually come in.

“Now, my days are all off,” she said, laughing.

“Every one of our customers is unique and we love the quirks from some and stories from others,” Williams said. “They become a part of your life when you see them every day. After someone shows up two or three times, the girls know their name and before long what they like to order. It’s important, that personal connection. The one-on-one connection we have with our customers is part of what makes our business work.

“It’s a great big extended family. You see their children growing up. When they stop in on their way home from the hospital to show you their 3-day-old baby and the next thing you know, their kid is 13 – then you know that they have become your family. Over the years we have lost customers and it’s heartbreaking. We’ve become so close with all of them.”

“This is such a great place. Everybody makes you feel at home,” said Betty Ann Holbert, seated at a window seat. She and her husband John are regulars at the Sunrise Café.

“My favorite is breakfast. But when we come for lunch we’ve got to get their soup,” John Holbert said. “Their soups are great. I love their texas weiners, too.”

The café has a laid-back style. Roosters and chickens are seen throughout the restaurant. They are perched on window sills, tables, shelves and counters.

“It all started with a milk pitcher I found in the shape of a rooster,” Williams said. “It fit with the early-morning theme. So the collection grew from there. All of the ones you see have been donated. Customers go on vacation and bring them back. Roosters randomly show up. Each one has a story. In the summer time, sometimes we come early in the morning to unlock the door and find one sitting outside and will have no idea where it came from.”

Williams began as a waitress.

“It was tough in the beginning,” Williams said. “I knew I wanted to run the café, but didn’t know the first thing about a business. I’m still learning. I didn’t have a business background. But I knew my customers. So I built on that and learned as I went. I like the people, and enjoy the work, so the day flies by. I’m so glad I did it.

“If anyone is wondering if they should start a new venture, I say try it. You’ll never know if you don’t try.”

Her daughters, Jessie and Stacey, have been a huge support. Her daughter Stacey Soboleski is now a mother herself. Williams is proud of her 19-month-old grandson. Soboleski works alongside her mom every day at the café.

“She did it all as a single mother,” Soboleski said. “She worked so hard. I remember being 15 and riding my bike here. I learned about dedication and hard work by watching my mom.”

Williams had health problems a few years ago. Her team rallied and stepped up.

“My mom overcame everything and came back full force. She’s a new woman and she’s back with an attitude,” Soboleski said, laughing.

Customers agree, it isn’t just the great food and coffee that makes the Sunrise a favorite spot. It’s the people who work there.

“It makes a difference when you come out to a place where there are people who care for us,” Sunrise Café customer Al Rogers said. “Yes,” Bill Guest agreed. “It’s like being with family.”