The University of Scranton’s University of Success, a four-year pre-college mentorship program, is accepting applications for the upcoming 2020 academic year that begins this summer. Applicants must be currently enrolled in the eighth grade and possess a strong desire to attend college in the future.

The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is designed to provide academic, social and cultural enrichment to area high school students. The program’s ultimate goal is to assist first-generation, college-bound students to successfully gain entrance into a college or university. The program is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants.

The program begins with a two-week summer institute, which is held on the campus of The University of Scranton, from Sunday, July 12, to Friday, July 24. Upon completion of the summer program, the students will continue to meet for enrichment sessions through their high school career.

The deadline for submission of applications is Wednesday, April 1.

Applications may be obtained by calling 570-941-4377, emailing Margaret Loughney, program director, at margaret.loughney@scranton.edu or online at bit.ly/3aGZEqI.