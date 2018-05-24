Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The team members of the Abington Heights unified track team gather after a meet at Carbondale Area High School.

Runners sprint down the track in the 100 meters.

Teams of four line up for the 400- and 1600-meter relay events.

In the field, athletes prepare for the long jump, javelin and shot put.

Just like any other track meet around the region, but this is not your typical event.

Their success, while it can be judged in time and distance, carries another measurement, one that may not be as tangible, but in the long run may be far more important to the competitors.

Half of each team consists of students with learning disabilities, while the other half is made up of typical students, melding together in the first season of competition.

Athletes compete in the 100, 400 and 800 meters, a 400-meter relay and a 1600 relay, as well as the long jump, modified javelin and shot put.

It’s an opportunity for students who are not part of the varsity track program to take part in the sport, and it gives students who have an intellectual disability diagnosis the chance to be part of a team. And much more.

“I see the growth potential, I see it with my son,” said Abington Heights teacher Lisa Dorunda, one of the unified team’s co-coaches, whose son Nick is autistic. “He is an Abington Heights student who goes to New Story, which is a private autism school, to meet his academic needs.”

But New Story can’t fulfill the social needs of an autistic student.

“They are never around typical students,” Dorunda said. “This allows him to socialize with his peers, which he never would have had this opportunity.”

A 20-year health, physical education and sports medicine teacher, Dorunda has teamed with learning support teacher Casey Mrykalo to coach the squad, which saw its genesis this winter when superintendent Dr. Michael Mahon and athletic director Randy Hanyon got behind the idea.

“I knew this would be a great thing for kids in our school and special needs kids,” Dorunda said. “It picked up steam and the middle of March is when we were recruiting typical students and looking for Special Olympics-eligible students.”

Dorunda never missed an opportunity to pitch the team to students in class, and by word of mouth, the unified team grew.

The Abington Heights team has 20 members, half of whom have an intellectual disability. Carbondale and Valley View also field teams.

“If we had eight Special Olympics athletes, we have eight typical athletes, kids without disabilities,” Dorunda explained. “We ended up with more kids without disabilities on the team, but in scoring, they’ll use an equalizer.

“It’s kind of cool Special Olympics is allowing all team members to compete.”

And that the organization has provided equipment –like the rubber-tipped javelins – and materials to the coaches.

While every event has a winner, that’s hardly the bottom line.

“It’s a different feel than a regular us-versus-them type of atmosphere,” Dorunda said. “I’ve spent many, many years on the sidelines watching that transpire.

“Everyone is cheering for everyone. Carbondale is cheering for Abington Heights, Abington Heights is cheering for Carbondale. It’s a fantastic feeling. It makes me proud as a coach to be involved with the program and, as a parent, I feel like there is so much growth that is happening to all the members on the team.”

Kids pass each other in the hallway and conversations between teammates break out. Those interactions might not take place without a unified team.

“Even my son who is nonverbal, they see him in the hallway and they know my kid likes to give knuckles,” Dorunda said. “I can’t explain it. It really is cool. I hope more schools get involved.

“Kids get to know each other, we get to know the kids and coaches and everyone has a blast.”

Practice for the team takes place twice a week for 90 minutes. Each athlete can pick one running, one field and one relay event.

The relay events consist of two typical and two special needs athletes.

“Trying to complete that task, everyone has to work together and it’s pretty cool to see that,” Dorunda said.

And on the day of the meet, win or lose, there is little more rewarding in Dorunda’s eyes.

“When I see the enjoyment that all the teammates get from each other, it’s the best feeling you can have,” Dorunda said. “And I do see unified teams growing.

“If other schools interested, come and see one of our track meets.”

