NEPA Fly Girls has two programs scheduled for this fall.

The second Women’s Fly Tying Social is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley authority office, 213 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Admission is free, and the event will include beginner and intermediate fly tying classes.

It will also include a continental breakfast and a catered lunch.

Open to females ages 14-75. No equipment required and no experience necessary.

Registration is required; contact Rosangela Freitas-Charlesworth at 570-954-5042 or ffnepa@epix.net.

The second event is the Orvis “50/50 on the Water,” women’s fly fishing film tour and expo, to be held at the Brooks Theater of Keystone College on Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon to 5:30 p.m.

There will be two viewings, 12:30-2 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m., with a women’s panel discussion that will include Joan Wulff (known as “First Lady of Fly Fishing”) and Cathy Beck and Amidea Daniel.

Alongside the theater will be a section with vendors, professional groups, Project Healing Waters for disabled veterans and Casting for Recovery, breast cancer awareness and therapy.

Tickets will be $8-$10 and $5 for students.

For more information, visit Lackawanna Valley Trout Unlimited on Facebook.