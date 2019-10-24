Article Tools Font size – + Share This

LYLE T. GALLOWAY / STAFF PHOTO Raffle baskets are displayed at Abington Community Library.

If you’ve visited the Abington Community Library recently, you might have noticed all the raffle baskets that line the tops of the bookshelves. These baskets will be a part of two of the library’s biggest events of the year.

In the coming weeks, Abington Community Library will host its annual Tasting by the Book and Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace fundraisers.

Both events are coordinated by the library’s project manager, Renee Roberts. She has been involved with the library for more than two years. Roberts began working with the library when she was in high school as part of its Teen Leadership Committee.

“I’ve always loved the library and have been involved with it,” says Roberts. “I love meeting all the people in our community and seeing how the library can impact their lives.”

The first event, Tasting by the Book, is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, from 7-9 p.m. The event is in its fifth year.

Throughout the event, guests can walk around the library and sample all sorts of food items from appetizers to desserts. The event also has live music, courtesy of Mike Waskovich, as well as craft beer and wine. It boasts 20 community cooks from the Abington area. Although most of the vendors might not be classically trained chefs, that doesn’t stop guests from coming back every year to try their signature dishes. Each vendor has something unique to offer.

“I like tasting by the book because it happens after hours, so it feels a little special and different,” says Roberts.

The next event is the Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace, which is heading into its 11th year. This will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event’s namesake comes from a woman who worked at the library and started the event. Every year, the library holds the event in her honor.

“She was very crafty, she was a big knitter and a big crocheter,” says Roberts.

The marketplace will host more than 30 vendors. It specializes in homemade goods. Independent artisans from all around the community will take part in the event including crocheters, quilters, bakers and more. Each participating vendor is asked to donate a raffle basket. Tickets are available for sale until the close of the marketplace.

Roberts says the reaction from the community has been “amazing.”

“We always have people asking when the marketplace is,” she says. “They also want to know if they can be vendors. ...We always have a great response from the community.”

Both events combined have raised thousands of dollars for the Abington Community Library. All proceeds benefit the library. The money that is donated helps continue the library’s free programs that help the community. Some of the proceeds will also go toward a new meeting space in the library.

The Abington Library will host other holiday-themed events in the coming months. In November, it will sponsor a bus trip to Bethlehem for the German Christmas Market. It will also host a Charles Dickens-themed tea party in early December.

For more information about the library and the upcoming events, visit its Facebook page, or lclshome.org.

