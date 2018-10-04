Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Two communities in the Abingtons recently learned they will receive state grant funding for sewer projects.

Clarks Green will receive $200,000 to evaluate and repair portions of the sewer system there. The funding comes from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Small Water and Sewer Program, which aids municipalities in paying for construction, improvement, expansion or rehabilitation or repair of water and sanitary sewer systems.

The money will be used to send cameras through sewer lines to find damaged spots, make repairs to damaged parts of the line and to shore up areas where lengths of the pipe connect, borough Councilman David Rinaldi said.

The grant will help the borough limit unwanted water flow from entering its sewers, which is composed of old, terra cotta pipes, Rinaldi said. The funding will continue efforts the borough has engaged in over the past few years to repair the sewage pipes, which is more cost effective than replacing the lines, he said.

“You want your system to be closed because you only want to treat what you have to,” Rinaldi said. “We end up treating a lot of rainwater.”

Unwanted water entering sewer lines caused undue stress on the treatment plant and is also expensive, said Lauren Elliott, director of the Abington Regional Wastewater Authority.

The authority treats sewage from Clarks Green, Clarks Summit and South Abington Township. Additional water flows can require additional manpower, which spikes overtime costs, and also requires more chemicals to treat, Elliott said. Repair projects will help limit that, she said.

“We treat two to three million gallons daily normally,” Elliott said. “When it rains, it can hit 20 million. That’s not all sewage.”

Waverly Township also received money through the program, a $42,616 grant for a pump station replacement.

