Article Tools Font size – + Share This

COGNETTI KEATING KARAM

SCRANTON — Waverly Township resident Flora Keating Karam is among the six new members recently elected to Marywood University’s Board of Trustees. Clarks Green resident Susan Cognetti was named secretary of the board.

Other new board members include: Sister Mary Elaine Anderson, IHM, Scranton; Michael E. Bugno, New York City; Robert J. (Bobby) Lynett, Scranton; Sister Kathleen Lunsmann, IHM, Washington, D.C., and Sister Kelly Quinn, IHM, Manhasset, New York.

The slate of board officers for 2019-2020 also includes: Lisa A. Lori, Esq., Philadelphia, board chair; Pia Ferrario, New York City, vice chair, and James G. Gavin, M.S.W., Scranton, treasurer.

Officers are elected for a three-year term.

Karam is a managing member of Dark Waters Project, LLC, a real estate renovation and rental management company. She previously worked in retail sales and management, clothing manufacturing and customer service/account management.

Karam’s community activities include past leadership roles as board chair for Scranton Preparatory School, the Everhart Museum, First Night Scranton and Scranton Community Concerts, as well as past board member of Lackawanna Heritage Valley Partners, Women’s Resource Center, Keystone College, Marking the Millennium (Scranton Tomorrow), and the Lucan Center for the Arts.

A graduate of Scranton Preparatory School, Karam holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and finance from Simmons College in Boston.

Cognetti serves as a paralegal and office manager at Cognetti & Cimini.

Since beginning her service as a Marywood trustee in 2014, Cognetti has served as chair of the Committee on Trustees and as a member of the Enrollment Services and Student Success Committee and the Executive Committee. She has been the secretary of the board since 2016.

Cognetti serves as Eucharistic Minister at St. Gregory’s Parish, where she was also Parish Coordinator for First Penance and First Communion for more than 25 years.

Upon graduation from St. Mary’s High School in Manhasset, New York, she was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and a New York State Regent Scholarship recipient. A graduate of Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York, where she majored in psychology and was certified to teach Elementary Education, K-8, Cognetti later earned her Paralegal Certification from the Pennsylvania State University in State College.