SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of the Double 'R' Twirlettes recently celebrated the group’s 70th anniversary during a cruise to Bermuda. While there, the group performed at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Kings Warf. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Mercatili. For more information, call 570-489-1935 or visit doublertwirl.com. From left, first row: Skylar Sherrer, Brielle Esken, Rylee Sherrer, Brielle Desousa and Kali Mercatili. Second row: Rachelle Watts, Madison Waltz, Madison Chickey, Alexandra Taffera, Lydia Monroe and Natalie Nareski.