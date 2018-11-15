Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY THE DOUBLE ‘R’ TWIRLETTES From left, first row: Nina Sampogne, Meghan Murray and Lindsey Kausmeyer. Second row: Alexandra Taffera, Madison Waltz, Lindsay Griffiths, Eliyana Kubelis and Sara Swavola. Third row: Sadie Solensky, Jordan Gioupis, Madison Doyle, Natalie Nareski, Morgan Tullio, Autumn Major and Jocelyn Bringhurst.

The Double “R” Twirlettes are well represented this football season as fifteen group members twirl with seven different high school band fronts at games, pep rallies and other events throughout the fall.

Nina Sampogne is Miss Comet at Abington Heights High School. Meghan Murray is Miss Trojan at North Pocono High School. Autumn Major is captain of the North Pocono Twirling Team. Alexandra Taffera and Jordan Gioupis are twirlers at North Pocono. Lindsey Kausmeyer is Miss Spartan at Mid Valley Secondary Center. Jocelyn Bringhurst, Madison Doyle, Sadie Solensky and Morgan Tullio make up Mid Valley’s twirling team. Eliyana Kubelis is majorette captain at Scranton High School and Sara Swavola is a member of Scranton’s twirling team. Lindsay Griffiths is a member of the Wyoming Valley West Drill Team. Natalie Nareski is a majorette at Old Forge High School and Madison Waltz twirls for Dunmore High School.

The young ladies are all students of Kathleen Y. Mercatili who is director of the Double “R” Twirlettes.