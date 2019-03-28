SUBMITTED PHOTO Members of the Double 'R' Twirlettes performed in the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The Twirlettes marched up 5th Avenue and twirled for approximately two million spectators who lined the parade route. It was the 11th consecutive year the Twirlettes were invited to perform in the parade that is considered the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in the world. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Mercatili. From left, first row: Hannah McHugh, Alexandra Taffera, Jocelyn Bringhurst, Lydia Monroe, Kristen Griffiths, Virginia Miller, Natalie Buchinski and Kali Mercatili. Second row: Autumn Major, Madison Doyle, Sara Swavola, Morgan Tullio, Lindsey Kausmeyer, Lindsay Griffiths, Eliyana Kubelis, Jordan Gioupis and Mercatili.