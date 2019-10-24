Article Tools Font size – + Share This

One of the many rooms decorated for Halloween at the Waverly Community House. (Submitted photo)

For those looking for some local Halloween fun this week, there are several holiday events happening around the Abingtons.

Fifth and sixth grade

Halloween dance

The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Township, will host a Halloween dance and costume contest for local fifth and sixth graders. It will feature a DJ, games prizes and more. Tickets are $10 or free with a parent volunteer. Parent volunteers must contact the rec center in advance.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2BtuvHD.

Halloween at the

Firehouse

The Chinchilla Hose Co. and the South Abington Lions Club are bringing a new Halloween event to town: Halloween at the Firehouse.



For children age 10 and younger, the event is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Township. It will include activities, games and refreshments, a close-up look at the fire trucks and equipment and more.



So, put on your favorite costume, bring your goody bag, and get ready for Halloween with the Lions and the firefighters.

Trunk or Treat

Spooktacular

The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township will host its first ever trunk or treat event Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the fire company grounds, 58 Firehouse Lane, Fleetville.

For more information or to register to decorate your vehicle and hand out candy, visit bit.ly/32rq24p.

Disney “Descendants” Halloween Party

The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, will host its annual Children’s Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1-3 p.m. This year’s party theme is Disney “Descendants,” complete with a haunted house, trick-or-treating, games, crafts, a treat and bake sale and a raffle.



This family event is sponsored by Constantino’s Catering & Events, Toyota of Scranton and Waverly Preschool. Admission is free; Donations will be accepted at the door.

Halloween Gets Pinked

Join NEPA Real Men Wear Pink Timmy Doherty on Monday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at State Street Grill, 114 S. State street, Clarks Summit, as he hosts this year’s celebrity bartending fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Costumes are optional and prizes will be awarded. Featuring a DJ, pink cosmos and more.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2J0BThS.

Evangelical Free Bible Church’s trunk or treat

Evengelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Township, will present its trunk or treat event Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 6-8 p.m. Open to children up through sixth grade, it will feature candy, games, a maze, hot chocolate and hot dogs.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/33EQUOr.

Hillside Haven

Community Church’s trunk or treat

Hillside Haven Community Church, 232 Noble Road, Clarks Summit, will host a free trunk or treat event Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/2pA1ZBO.

Halloween costume party for pooches

Little Red Doghouse, 320 Northern Blvd., South Abington Township, will host a Halloween costume party Thursday, Oct. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your dog in costume and get a free pooch portrait from Josiah Lewis Images.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page at bit.ly/35E5FCS.