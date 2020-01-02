SUBMITTED PHOTO Andrew Kettel, local Coordinator for Coaches vs. Cancer, accepts a $1,500 check for the organization and the American Cancer Society, which represents a portion of the proceeds from the Lackawanna County 3 on 3 basketball tournament. Eighty teams participated in the annual event in July in downtown Scranton. From left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Lackawanna County Community Outreach Coordinator Rick Notari, Coach Kettle, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Curt Camoni and Lackawanna County Parks & Recreation Deputy Director Mark Dougher.