SUBMITTED PHOTO NEPA Impact lacrosse fifth- and sixth-grade team won the Haunt Lacrosse Tournament in Easton on Oct. 20. From left, first row: Keira Stofko, Hawley Lynott, Harper Pallman, Abby Schneider and McKenna Toolan. Second row: Coach Claire Eberle, Coach Gabby Lins, Allison Rothenberger, Leah Ricardo, Charlotte Bowen, Jenna Schoenberg, Caroline Henderson, Sara Womach, Cadence Rindock, Isabella DeRiggi, Morgan Davis, Naomi Rude and Coach Kaitlyn Murphy.