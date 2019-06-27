Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO 2019 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today participants gather at Lackawanna College in Scranton for their Graduation Recognition Ceremony.

SCRANTON — Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, the Leadership Lackawanna teen program, recently met at Lackawanna College for its Graduation Recognition Ceremony.

The seven-month program develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors and provides real-world experiences in the areas of philanthropy, non-profit organizations and community service. In addition to the skills learned and topics explored, the opportunities and challenges of Northeast Pennsylvania were discussed as participants networked with community leaders and other high school students. Sessions were held one full weekday each month.

The 2019 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today participants include:

Angelina Bellucci, Dunmore High School

Abygale Bergamino, Old Forge High School

Caroline Cadden, Holy Cross High School

Daniel E. Cummins Jr., Abington Heights High School

Abigail J. Dalton, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School

Emma Dwyer, Western Wayne High School

Fione Evans, Scranton High School

Brendan Fitzsimmons, Western Wayne High School

Colin Gilmartin, North Pocono High School

Dylan Howanitz, Valley View High School

Alyssa Iovacchini, Western Wayne High School

Collin Kneiss, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School

Mikenna Lee, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School

Mariana Leo, Dunmore High School

Kylie J. Loughney, Abington Heights High School

Lydia R. McConlogue, Scranton High School

Melony A. Mitchell, Western Wayne High School

Abbie O’Brien, West Scranton High School

Leslie O’Connor, Holy Cross High School

Caitlin Pagnotti, West Scranton High School

Jenna Patel, Abington Heights High School

Najuk A. Patel, Dunmore High School

Sydney R. Peet, Western Wayne High School

Jakob R. Quanbeck, Abington Heights High School

Simal Sami, Valley View High School

Nina S. Sampogne, Abington Heights High School

Meredith Santiago, Scranton High School

Rachel Saxton, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School

Taylor M. Seprosky, Valley View High School

Danyelle Tech, Dunmore High School

Makenna Thorpe, Abington Heights High School

Nicholas Tomassoni, Valley View High School

Ryan W. Turlip, Valley View High School

Isaac Vierling, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School

Leadership Lackawanna’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Program accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County or in the Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts. Tomorrow’s Leaders Today began in 1997 under Skills in Scranton, an affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and merged with Leadership Lackawanna in 2011.

About Leadership Lackawanna

Leadership Lackawanna is a nonprofit organization in Northeast Pennsylvania dedicated to community leadership and professional development. Its four programs – teen, core, executive leadership and Welcome Scranton! – enhance the skills, connections and knowledge of emerging and established leaders, enabling them to better serve in our communities, workplaces and organizations. Established in 1982, Leadership Lackawanna has graduated more than 2,200 community leaders. For more information, visit leadershiplackawanna.com.