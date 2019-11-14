Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO From left, front row: Kaitlyn Seechock, Abington Heights High School; Lindsay Grzyboski, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School; Binnie Patel, Old Forge High School; Shaylyn Chilek, Valley View High School; Morgan Faist, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School; Molly Dougherty, West Scranton High School; Camdyn Lewis, West Scranton High School; Noelle Prisco, Abington Heights High School; Sophie Petraitis, Scranton High School; Taralyn Reilly, Valley View High School; Gianna Giumento, Mid Valley High School; Morgan Siefring, Valley View High School; and Mary O’Brien, Abington Heights High School. Second row: Elizabeth Schieber, North Pocono High School; Maura Sherry, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School; Isabella Zeller, Dunmore High School; Paige McConlogue, Scranton High School; Sara McCormack, Scranton High School; Sarah Siddiqui, Abington Heights High School; Ryan Huester, Holy Cross High School; Bayley Grizzanti, Carbondale High School; Henry Lin, Old Forge High School; Norah Kelly, Holy Cross High School; Alissa Koniszewski, Valley View High School; Sophia Williams, Valley View High School; Maggie Reppa, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School; and Emily Laabs, West Scranton High School. Third row: Jacob Stankowski, Scranton High School; Calvin Zhang, Dunmore High School; Cabre Capalongo, West Scranton High School; Celeste Orchard, Western Wayne High School; Luke White, North Pocono High School; Emma Yusavage, Mid Valley High School; Andrew Stark, Scranton Preparatory School; Zack Kovalchik, Valley View High School; and Harry Johnson, Abington Heights High School. Back row: Sydney Vachino, Abington Heights High School; Ashley Hamilton, Abington Heights High School; and Maddie Lucas, Abington Heights High School.

SCRANTON — Leadership Lackawanna’s youth program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today (TLT), recently met for its first session, which included an orientation, leadership basics and philanthropy. This session was sponsored by Penn State Scranton. The entire program is made possible by the support of NBT Bank, the official TLT 2019-2020 corporate program sponsor.

Leadership Lackawanna’s seven-month Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors while giving them an enhanced understanding of northeast Pennsylvania as well as the opportunity to explore teamwork. Participants learn collaborative decision making, explore different communication styles and engage in problem-solving techniques. The challenges and opportunities of the region are discussed as participants meet community leaders and other high school students.

The program accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County or in the Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts.