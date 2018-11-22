SCRANTON — Leadership Lackawanna’s youth program, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today (TLT), recently met for its first session, which included an orientation, leadership basics and a variety of STEAM-related activities. This session was sponsored by Penn State Scranton; however, the entire program is made possible by the support of NBT Bank, the official TLT 2018-2019 Corporate Program sponsor.
Leadership Lackawanna’s seven-month Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program develops the leadership, interpersonal and managerial skills of high school juniors while giving them an enhanced understanding of Northeast Pennsylvania as well as the opportunity to explore teamwork. Participants learn collaborative decision making, explore different communication styles and engage in problem solving techniques. The challenges and opportunities of northeastern Pennsylvania are discussed as participants meet community leaders and other high school students.
The 2018-2019 Tomorrow’s Leaders Today participants include:
Angelina Bellucci, Dunmore High School
Abygale Bergamino, Old Forge High School
Caroline Cadden, Holy Cross High School
Daniel E. Cummins Jr., Abington Heights High School
Abigail J. Dalton, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School
Emma Dwyer, Western Wayne High School
Fione Evans, Scranton High School
Brendan Fitzsimmons, Western Wayne High School
Colin Gilmartin, North Pocono High School
Dylan Howanitz, Valley View High School
Alyssa Iovacchini, Western Wayne High School
Collin Kneiss, Riverside Jr./Sr. High School
Mikenna Lee, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School
Mariana Leo, Dunmore High School
Kylie J. Loughney, Abington Heights High School
Lydia R. McConlogue, Scranton High School
Melony A. Mitchell, Western Wayne High School
Abbie O’Brien, West Scranton High School
Leslie O’Connor, Holy Cross High School
Caitlin Pagnotti, West Scranton High School
Jenna Patel, Abington Heights High School
Najuk A. Patel, Dunmore High School
Sydney R. Peet, Western Wayne High School
Jakob R. Quanbeck, Abington Heights High School
Simal Sami, Valley View High School
Nina S. Sampogne, Abington Heights High School
Meredith Santiago, Scranton High School
Rachel Saxton, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School
Taylor M. Seprosky, Valley View High School
Danyelle Tech, Dunmore High School
Makenna Thorpe, Abington Heights High School
Nicholas Tomassoni, Valley View High School
Ryan W. Turlip, Valley View High School
Isaac Vierling, Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School
Leadership Lackawanna’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Today Program accepts applications from sophomores who attend high school in Lackawanna County or in the Lackawanna Trail and Western Wayne school districts. Tomorrow’s Leaders Today began in 1997 under Skills in Scranton, an affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, and merged with Leadership Lackawanna in 2011.