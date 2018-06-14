Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I clung to the metal bar, my sweaty palms making it more difficult to grasp with each second. Terrified, I stole a glance at the ground far below.

Bad idea.

My fingers slipped and I squeaked out a feeble scream, barely keeping my grip. Trembling, I held on, hoping he would arrive in time to rescue me.

“He” was my father, Ed Baumeister.

As if anticipating my need, Dad appeared and lifted me from the monkey bars into his arms, just as I opened my mouth to call for him.

We were on my elementary school playground.

I was about six years old and afraid of heights but determined to make it all the way across the bars. This wasn’t the first time I got stuck in the middle or the first time my dad came to my rescue.

And it wasn’t the last.

To this day, Dad continues to come to my rescue.

When I’m sick he goes to the store for soup, medicine, cough drops or whatever I need.

When I’m stranded with a flat tire Dad drops everything to come put on the spare and make sure I get home safe.

When I don’t have confidence in myself Dad has enough for both of us.

He was there when I learned to ride my bike without training wheels and he was in the passenger seat when I learned to drive a car (God bless him).

Whatever the need, if he can help, he’s there.

One thing that stands out about Dad is his sense of humor. He’s a king of “dad jokes.”

He once asked, “Did you hear? FedEx and UPS are merging into one company.”

“Oh yeah?” I asked, doubtful.

“Yeah, it’s going to be called ‘Fed-UP,” he said.

One winter during a heavy snowfall, he reported, “Buffalo’s got four feet.”

“Wow, really?” I asked.

“Yes,” he said. “Buffaloes always have four feet — four legs, four hooves and four feet.”

Another thing that stands out about Dad is his work ethic.

From the time he and Mom were married to this day, he’s worked hard in several fields, from fork lift operating to custodial services, sometimes juggling two or more jobs at a time to provide for his family.

Yet he still finds time to spend with us.

Some of my earliest memories with Dad revolve around what we called “Daddy Days.” Before I was old enough to go to school and before my younger brother Eddie was born, Mom and I sometimes surprised Dad with little parties when he came home from work. They usually consisted of spaghetti (his favorite meal), lots of games and homemade banners that read “We love you!” and “Happy Daddy Day!”

No matter how exhausted Dad was, he always met Daddy Days with enthusiasm, just as he does all aspects of being a father.

Dad never knew his own father. But that’s one thing that makes him so incredible. He didn’t have that role model when he was growing up or an example to go by when he became a father himself. Yet he is the best dad Eddie and I could wish for.

One day back at the monkey bars on the elementary school playground, Dad didn’t help me to the ground. He didn’t leave me dangling. He stood ready to catch me while encouraging me to keep going until I made it to the other side.

Sometimes Dad rescues. Sometimes he encourages. In both cases his good example carries us across hurdles, ailments and fears. Through life.