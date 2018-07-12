To Jell-O.

Article Tools Font size – + Share This



J-E-L-L-O!

Did you sing rather than read that first line? If so, you already know about the joys of Jell-O. But did you know there is a holiday devoted to the jiggly treat?

Today is National Eat Your Jell-O Day and you better believe I’ll be celebrating. Because in a roundabout way, were it not for Jell-O, I might not be here to celebrate.

It all started in November, 1985, when the late LeRoy Wright, who was a good friend of my father, and LeRoy’s wife Patty, a good friend of my mother, embarked on a matchmaking mission. They’d known for a while that Ed Baumeister and Dawn Daniels were “perfect for each other,” but it took some time and convincing to get the two to meet.

They finally agreed to a casual dinner at LeRoy and Patty’s house, and each arrived with a contribution to the evening. Ed brought along his 8mm movie projector and some short films (yes, it was 1985) and Dawn made a strawberry pie for dessert.

When my parents tell the story now, it is usually around the dinner table as guests enjoy a piece of pie made from that same recipe.

“They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” Mom teases. “And I knew he liked it, because he asked for a second piece.”

Not only did he ask for a second piece of pie, but he later asked for a second date.

They will celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary on Nov. 29.

There was, of course, more to their love story, but we joke that Mom won Dad’s heart with her strawberry pie.

And the ingredient which makes that pie so good is Jell-O.

Like many great recipes, this one is not written down. It is, however, simple enough to memorize. Mom can’t recall for certain how she initially came upon the recipe, but I asked if she would allow me to publish it and she agreed.

What better way to enjoy those fresh strawberries you just picked from one of the Abington-area farms?

Ingredients:

One small package of strawberry-flavored Jell-O

One small package of cook and serve vanilla pudding

1/2 cup water

2-4 cups strawberries, cut up (fresh or partially thawed if frozen)

1 graham cracker pie crust (homemade or prepared)

Instructions:

Combine Jell-O and pudding mixes and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, continuing to stir until thickened. Remove from heat. Add strawberries and pour into a graham cracker crust. Chill until set. Top with whipped topping and serve.

The ease of this recipe is fitting, considering today is also National Simplicity Day, in honor of Henry David Thoreau’s birthday.

So raise your Jell-O shots because I’d like to make two toasts:

To Jell-O.

And to simplicity.