PHOTO BY TERI LYON Baby Carolyn Lyon, strapped safely into her car seat.

Safety is always the first thing on the mind of a responsible parent or grandparent.

But in September, Baby Safety Month sponsored annually by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), we are reminded of the best ways we can keep our babies safe.

I was always enthusiastic about babyproofing our home, and took good care of my babies’ furniture and products, hoping to pass them down to other family members who might need them. I soon realized, however, that safety standards are updated regularly, outdating most of my used items by the time my youngest daughter was born. Forget about my granddaughter using them. I wasn’t disappointed, but was glad that there is such effort put into this task of keeping our babies from harm.

According to the JPMA, parents and caregivers play an important part in protecting children from injuries. In fact, the association recommends babyproofing early in pregnancy by including safety items on your registry list. However, it notes that childproofing is an ongoing process that should be continued and customized as your child ages.

The association advises the elimination of obvious hazards such as exposed electrical sockets and blind cords, as well as not-so-obvious items like empty dishwashers, hanging tablecloths that can be easily pulled down, and poisonous plants.

Install stairway gates before your baby starts to crawl, and be aware of additional hazards created by small parts from toys of older toddler siblings, it suggests.

The JPMA says it is safest to use new products meeting current safety standards. However, secondhand products can be safe if all parts are available, the product is fully functional, not broken, and has not been recalled. Products should be registered with the manufacturer in case problems develop when in use.

Here are some tips from the JPMA for choosing and using baby products:

Choose a carriage or stroller that has a base wide enough to prevent tipping, even when your baby leans over the side.

Use the basket underneath and don’t hang purses or shopping bags over the handles because it may cause the stroller to tip.

Choose a baby carrier or sling made of a durable, washable fabric with sturdy, adjustable straps.

Use a carrier or sling only when walking with your baby, never running or bicycling.

Choose a swing with strong posts, legs and a wide stance to prevent tipping.

Never place your swing or bouncer on an elevated surface such as sofas, beds, tables or counter tops.

When choose a changing table, before leaving home, measure the length and width of the changing area available on the dresser and compare to the requirements for the add-on unit before purchasing. Check for attachment requirements.

When changing baby, always keep one hand on baby and use restraints.

It is vital the car seat/booster is appropriate for a child’s age, weight and height.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for both the vehicle and the seat.

Choose a crib mattress that fits snugly with no more than two fingers width, one-inch, between the edge of the mattress and the crib side.

Never place the crib near windows, draperies, blinds, or wall-mounted decorative accessories with long cords.

Choose the right gate for your needs. Before leaving home, measure the opening size at the location the gate will be used.

Gates with expanding pressure bars should be installed with the adjustment bar or lock side away from the baby.

Use waist and crotch strap every time you place a child in the high chair to prevent falls from standing up or sliding out.

Buy JPMA Certified products whenever possible for peace of mind that the product meets the strictest requirements in today’s marketplace.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.