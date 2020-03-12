Article Tools Font size – + Share This

AP PHOTO / KEITH SRAKOCIC Binghamton’s George Tinsley, top, passes the ball as Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Pittsburgh.

Abington Heights graduate George Tinsley capped off a successful freshman season at Binghamton University with his selection as America East Conference Rookie of the Year on Friday.

Starting all 28 games in which he played, Tinsley ranks second in NCAA Division I in minutes per game at 38.23. Only Kyle Lofton of St. Bonaventure averages more at 38.25 minutes.

Eleven times this season Tinsley played all 40 minutes and, in one overtime game, all 45 minutes. He logged more minutes than any freshman in the country in the last 15 years.

He averaged 11.6 points, which ranked second on the team and 17th in the conference, and 11.6 rebounds, which tied for second on the team and tied for third in the league. He also led the Bearcats with 31 blocks (6th league) and hit 54 3-pointers, which rank second on the team and ninth in the conference. He also had five double-doubles.

His season highs were 25 points at Hartford on Jan. 29 and 13 rebounds against Maryland-Baltimore County on Jan. 8.

He is the second straight Binghamton player to receive Rookie of the Year honors. Sam Sessons won the award last season.