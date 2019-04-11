SUBMITTED PHOTO Three Our Lady of Peace School students are among the winners of the 2019 Bookmark Contest. The Lackawanna County Commissioners joined educators and Women’s Commission members in recognizing the winners. From left, first row: LaMya McGowan, West Scranton Intermediate School, third place winner; Samantha Fuchylo, West Scranton Intermediate School, first place winner; Magdalene Churilla, West Scranton Intermediate School, second place winner; Emmi Vitaletti, Our Lady of Peace School, third place winner; and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley. Second row: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni; Eileen Herbert, teacher at Our Lady of Peace School; Gianna Familetti, Our Lady of Peace School, second place winner; Debra Smith, teacher at Our Lady of Peace School; Grace Kowalski, Our Lady of Peace School, first place winner; Peter Iacavazzi, teacher at West Scranton Intermediate School; and Laurie Cadden, Women’s Commission member.