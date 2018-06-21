Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road.

The Waverly Community House held its 75th anniversary celebration on June 26, 1995 with its opening event, the Comm Square Fair. “Celebrating 75 Years of Community History” was the theme and the affair began following a lively parade full of community members eager to show their support for The Comm. After the parade, guests were met with the Almost Antiques Market, live music, and entertainment for all ages including clowns, dancers and the University of Scranton’s Jazz Ensemble.

Many of the events were tailored exclusively for children including a moon walk, dunk tank, obstacle course and pony rides. Additional activities included crafts and local vendor booths. This anniversary celebration was an all-day affair, beginning at noon and concluding in the evening. It was simply one of the many ways community members gathered in celebration of the Waverly Community House throughout its decades of operation.

The Waverly Community House’s 75th anniversary was also recognized with the creation of a commemorative theatrical production titled “This House Builded,” a performance dedicated to sharing the history of the Comm’s origins which featured a cast of characters including members of the Comm’s founding family such as Paul Belin, Margaretta Belin and principal architect George M.D. Lewis.

The play honored the Waverly Community House’s journey throughout various decades of service and touched upon the innovative nature of all Comm programs. The show was written by Leigh Strimbeck and co-written by Elizabeth Markowitz, and premiered in June, 1995.

This year, the Waverly Community House will continue the summer celebratory tradition with the Waverly Township Community Square Fair. The gathering will be held Friday, July 20 from 5-8 p.m. on the back lawn.

This year’s activities will include a picnic dinner, bouncy house, carnival games, live music by The Molly Pitcher Path band and more. The event will be sponsored by Constantino’s Catering and Events, Fidelity Bank and Lackawanna County Council on the Arts.

Comm Camp will also be in session, closing out its fourth week, titled “Circus Week.”

As the Comm continues another fun-filled summer season, we be one year closer to approaching our centennial anniversary in 2019. The Comm is in the process of creating new programs, activities and events dedicated to enriching the community for the next one hundred years.

For more information on programs and events call us at 570-586-8191, extension 2 or check our Facebook page and website, waverlycomm.org for updates.