TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Rachel Hitchcock husks corn at a family gathering.

One of the simple pleasures for my family at this time of year is the abundance of fresh seasonable fruits and vegetables at Abington-area roadside farmers markets.

Our favorite is plump, sweet and juicy corn on the cob, as golden as the summer sun.

Every July and August, when local sweet corn is at its peak, we indulge. We delight in buying our corn fresh from local farmers, usually picking up a dozen ears or more because corn a-plenty makes it affordable. Our summer treat doesn’t last long once we get it home.

When my sisters and I were growing up, we loved to help husk the corn, although we used to call it “peeling the corn.” My now-grown daughters continued the tradition, and now my 7-year-old granddaughter puts her little heart and soul into this task.

Most of the time we keep it simple, enjoying plain old boiled corn on the cob with lots of butter and salt as the perfect companion to grilled hamburgers and hot dogs or homemade pulled pork sandwiches - Pure summer comfort food.

But with all the fresh sweet corn available now, I like to think outside the cob.

A while back I threw a homemade corn salsa together as a dip for blue corn chips. It received rave reviews.

Teri’s Corn Salsa

4 ears of fresh sweet corn, peeled

1/3 cup red onion, chopped

¾ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Juice of 2 fresh limes

Salt and pepper to taste

Boil corn, drain in cold water and place in refrigerator, if necessary, until cool.

Cut the corn off the cob and combine in mixing bowl with other ingredients.

(Note that you can add or subtract amounts of onion, cilantro, salt and pepper to be more pleasing to your own taste buds.)

Serves approximately four.

If you have young children you might want to be creative with something a little more kid-friendly. The following recipes from

weelicious.com pass with flying colors.

Cheesy

Corn on the Cob

4 ears of corn, husked

1/4 cup Parmesan or Asiago cheese, grated

4 teaspoons butter, melted

Bring an inch of salted water to a boil in a large pot. Add the corn and steam for 5 minutes. Place the melted butter and cheese in separate large flat bowls. Remove the corn from the water, brush or roll in the separate bowl of melted butter and then roll in the cheese. Serves four.

Kiddy Corn Chowder

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 clove garlic, minced

4 ears corn, husked and corn kernels cut off the cob

1 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 1/2 cups milk (2-percent preferred)

1 potato, peeled and cut into a small dice

Place the butter in a stock pot over medium heat and saute the onions with the salt for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook an additional minute. Add the corn kernels, corn cobs (for additional flavor and thickener), stock, milk and potatoes to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Remove the corn cobs from the soup and discard.

(If you want a thicker chowder, puree half of the finished soup in a blender until smooth and creamy.)

Serves four.

Enjoy!

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.