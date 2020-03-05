Follow the second star to the right and straight on to Dunmore as more than 30 actors and actresses present the timeless musical, “Peter Pan” from March 6-15.

Based off of the J. M. Barrie classic tale, “Peter Pan” is the story of a young boy from Neverland who refuses to grow up but is longing for a mother. Peter Pan happens upon the Darling family house where he hears Mrs. Darling tell her three children – Wendy, John and Michael – the story of Cinderella, and he can’t help but want to hear the end of the story.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night, and with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce tribe of lost girls, a band of bungling pirates and the villainous Captain Hook.

“The unique thing about this production is the age range and size of our cast,” said Dan Pittman, Act Out’s artistic director and the production’s director, in a news release. “We have over 30 children and teens in the cast ranging from 4 to seniors in high school.

“We also have a lovable bernedoodle named Wesley Gowden who plays Nana, the Darling children’s nanny and family dog.”

Erin McLaughlin of Sweet Valley plays Wendy Darling, alternating with Olivia Anderson of Shavertown.

“The hardest part of this show for me is playing a character who is trying to keep a firm grasp on her childhood, when in real life, I am ready and excited to move forward into adulthood,” McLaughlin said.

Abby Tirva of Wyoming plays Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook. For her, functioning with one less hand has been the most challenging part.

Along with McLaughlin, Anderson and Tirva, the cast of 33 includes Samantha Greenfield of Old Forge and Amelia Peliggi of Kingston playing Peter Pan and a Lost Boy; Max Snyder of Madison Township and Lorcan Baden of Taylor playing Smee (Snyder also plays Mr. Darling); Giada Gowden of Moosic and Sarah Gallagher of Exeter playing Liza and a Lost Boy; Karyn Miller of Larksville and Ava Nitch of Scranton playing Michael and a Lost Boy; Benjamin T. Gruden of Plains Township and Jason Berlew of Wilkes-Barre playing John and a pirate; Sarah Rose Pugliese of Wilkes-Barre Township and Emma Christianson of Wilkes-Barre playing Tiger Lily and a Lost Boy; and Clare Grenevich of Kingston playing a Lost Boy.

The children’s ensemble, ranging in age from 4-11, are featured in select scenes. Ensemble members include: Alaina Scassellati of Jessup, Bella Gross of Dunmore, Cami Ragukas of Swoyersville, Charlie Grenevich of Kingston, Chase Richmond of Throop, Dallas Fernandes of Wilkes-Barre, Evangeline Gowden of Moosic, Isaiah Ortiz of Dunmore, James Luiso of Kingston, Lucy Lane of Clarks Green, Maddie McShane of Madison Township, Malachi Armstrong of Plains Township, Olivia Fernandes of Clarks Summit, Penny Lane of Clarks Green, Regan Miller of Wilkes-Barre, TJ Spanish of Scranton, and Ty Medina of Dunmore.

Peter Pan runs on the Act Out Theatre Group stage, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore, from March 6 through 15 with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and can be reserved by visiting actouttheatre.com or emailing actouttheatre1@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

The theater will also present William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” March 20-22 and

a “Miscast Cabaret” March 27-29.

If you go

What: Act Out Theatre Group presents ‘Peter Pan’

When: March 6-15; Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Act Out Theatre, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore

Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for students and seniors

Tickets: reserve by visiting actouttheatre.com or emailing actouttheatre1@gmail.com; also available at the door.