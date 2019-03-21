Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Jignesh Sheth, MD; William Dempsey, MD; Susan Baroody, DO and Linda Thomas-Hemak, MD. SUBMITTED PHOTOS The Wright Center for Community Health executive leadership, board members and staff gather to cut the ribbon and celebrate the expanded South Abington Township practice. From left, first row: Elaine Shepard, Danielle Mark, Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, Dr. Susan Baroody, Dr. William Dempsey, Dr. Jignesh Sheth, Mary Marrara and Ellen Walko. Second row: Gail Cicerini, Dennis Hand, Patricia Desouza, William Waters, Sheila Ford and Barbara Hull-Bouchard.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Wright Center for Community Health celebrated the expansion of its South Abington Township practice with a ribbon cutting and open house.

The updated office doubled in size, now including 17 exam rooms, four dedicated behavioral health rooms and a remodeled resident learning area to enhance training experience and increase care capacity.

Long-time Wright Center for Community Health provider and community champion William Dempsey, MD, leads the practice as its medical director, supported by Susan Baroody, DO, who has been with the organization for more than 10 years. Barbara Hull-Bouchard, clinic manager, and Sheila Ford, associate vice president for clinical quality and patient safety, oversee clinical operations.