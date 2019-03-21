S. ABINGTON TWP. — The Wright Center for Community Health celebrated the expansion of its South Abington Township practice with a ribbon cutting and open house.
The updated office doubled in size, now including 17 exam rooms, four dedicated behavioral health rooms and a remodeled resident learning area to enhance training experience and increase care capacity.
Long-time Wright Center for Community Health provider and community champion William Dempsey, MD, leads the practice as its medical director, supported by Susan Baroody, DO, who has been with the organization for more than 10 years. Barbara Hull-Bouchard, clinic manager, and Sheila Ford, associate vice president for clinical quality and patient safety, oversee clinical operations.