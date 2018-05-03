Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Local writer Mary Beth Kennedy Voda will relate the history of a terrorist bombing that shocked the area on Good Friday, 1936. Her presentation on Wednesday, May 9, at noon at the Gathering Place will tell the story of the bombing that killed Tom Maloney of Wilkes-Barre and his 4-year-old son. Maloney was active in coal mining union activity, serving as the president of the United Anthracite Miners of PA.

As the great-niece of Maloney, Voda grew up hearing of this tragedy as part of her family lore. Her cousin Margaret, Tom Maloney’s daughter, was badly injured in the blast but remembered that her father had been playing with her young brother when the package arrived at their home in Wilkes-Barre. Five other packages had also been delivered. A third victim, Mike Gallagher, was killed. The others did not detonate or were intercepted.

Michael Fugmann, a German native, a deserter from the German army in World War I and disgruntled coal miner, was convicted and executed for the crime. Coincidentally, Elizabeth Maloney, Tom Maloney’s wife, was a native of Germany. Following the bombing, she and Margaret traveled to be with family in Germany. There, Elizabeth heard a Hitler speech. She was shaken and took Margaret back to the Wilkes-Barre.

Voda will detail other facts of the event. She says, “It was a double tragedy because it reflected the turmoil of the NEPA coal region at that time, but it also reflected the turmoil in the world that was leading up to World War II.” Admission is $5. Class attendance may be reserved by calling: 570-881-7612 or emailing: gatheringplaceCS@gmail.com.