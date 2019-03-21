S. ABINGTON TWP. — Clarks Summit University’s department of music will present its 2019 Spring Concert on May 3 and 4. The concert choir is directed by Adam Schwamb, music department chair.

Barbara Engle is always excited for CSU’s concerts. Engle has lived in Clarks Summit for 47 years and has not missed a CSU choir concert since she started attending. Engle’s husband was on the faculty of CSU and Baptist Bible Seminary for 35 years. She also worked on campus part-time for a few of those years.

Engle says she attends the concerts because of both her love of music and association with the college.

“I was delighted to have the campus musical events so frequent and accessible,” she said.

Engle, whose bachelor’s degree is in music education, said she has a high respect for “the time and diligence that goes into the musical presentations,” and knows from experience that “quality performance doesn’t just happen.”

The choir begins to learn the concert music as soon as the semester starts and practices for several hours every week leading up to the performances.

In addition to songs by the whole choir, the concert will include instrumental, small group and solo specials.

Engle said she loves “just about everything about the concerts” including the blending of voices from the choir and the featured soloists. She especially enjoys “the spiritual nature of the selections and the heart with which the choir sings.”

“Any choir can sing a sacred song, but the students in this choir have experienced the truth they are singing, and it shows in their faces and in the excellence of their performance,” she said.

Though there are many songs Engle remembers from throughout the years, one she has never forgotten is “That Night,” arranged by Ronn Huff, which CSU’s choir sang in the Christmas Concert of 1980.

As always, Engle plans on attending this semester’s Spring Concert.

From longtime attendees to first-year performers, these concerts bring together people from a wide age range. As a CSU freshman communications-writing major, Taylor Stuck is completing her second semester in the choir. Stuck participated in a church choir as well as two different youth praise bands back home and was excited to be involved in music when she came to CSU.

“Getting to be part of a choir was something that I was looking forward to before I even came here,” Stuck said.

Her favorite things about choir are the music, people and director.

“I love how we are all working hard together to make something really beautiful,” she said.

Stuck is currently part of the soprano section and plans to continue her involvement in the choir while attending CSU.

The Spring Concert will be presented Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, at 7 p.m. both days. It will be held in CSU’s Murphy Memorial Library on the Clarks Summit Campus. Tickets to the concert will be available through ClarksSummitU.edu/events and at the door.