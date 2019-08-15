SUBMITTED PHOTO The Scranton Plan, an affiliate of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently held its annual Summer Festival at the Country Club of Scranton in Clarks Summit. The event is an economic development marketing initiative targeting site selection consultants, real estate professionals and corporate expansion and relocation executives. The festival’s goal is to introduce the quality of life and business opportunities available in the area. From left: Marianne Gilmartin, Scranton Plan co-chair; Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Jeff St. Thomas, McBride Corporate Real Estate; Dave Beal, Hart Corporation; Mike Hozella, QEI Construction Group; Pete Danchak, Scranton Plan co-chair; and Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.