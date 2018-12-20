The first roads into the Abingtons opened up warrior foot paths through the wilderness.

Local historian Dennis Martin shared how early settlers made their way to their new home.

“At first, the only way to come into the Abingtons from the Scranton area was by foot,” he said. “William Clark used a horse with a travois to enter on what is now the Morgan Highway. They were making their way through undeveloped land. They couldn’t take wagons at first, because they would get stuck with all the rocks and trees in the way.”

A travois was a frame structure consisting of two long poles attached to a horse. Using this method, pioneers could have the horse drag their few belongings behind as they made their way along precarious paths.

Early pioneers opened up the first road. William Clark, Thomas Smith and Ephriam Leach worked 30 days apiece clearing trees, brush and rocks. They filled in holes and widened the path, in an effort to get wagons through. For a year the men worked on the land preparing their new home before going to get their wives and children and take them there.

By the early 1800s, the road stretched to Waverly and beyond. This original turnpike became Abington Road, Route 407. The Philadelphia and Great Bend Turnpike was chartered in 1819. It stretched north from Philadelphia to about Stroudsburg along an existing turnpike, then headed to Scranton. In 1821 the turnpike opened roadway through the Notch to Chinchilla, Clarks Green and Waverly. It went on to Great Bend, connecting to New York roads.

Although dirt roads at first, by the mid 1800s, gravel or plank roads were being used. A modern improvement at that time, plank roads were boards laid over log foundations. Ditches were dug on the sides of the plank road to drain water and keep mud from accumulating.

In 1853, the Providence and Abington Turnpike and Plank Road Company formed. They blasted through the Notch and laid pine plank from Providence Square, now Scranton, to North Chinchilla (where Abington Road leaves Rts 6 & 11). Tolls to use the road in 1861 ranged from 4 to 8 cents.

By the late 1800s, turnpikes intersected at North Chinchilla, where a little white church once stood at the corner of Northern Boulevard and Abington Road. In 1868, the Factoryville and Abington Turnpike opened up a direct route from Chinchilla to Factoryville. They charged a toll for more than 30 years until the county bought it and made access free.

Although no longer a toll road, Routes 6 & 11 through the Notch are still in use today. In response to a previous article it came to light that the road was not owned by the railroad as previously reported, but by the turnpike commissions mentioned above. In 1905 the Northern Electric Railway, a trolley company, bought the turnpike, and began to transport passengers by trolley from Scranton, to the Abingtons and beyond.

“Northern Electric bought it to get through the Notch. They had to buy the company to get the right of way on the road,” said Charles Kumpas.

Kumpas is an Abington-area resident and volunteer librarian for the Electric City Trolley Museum.

Kumpas, Martin and others worked on a second edition of “Clarks Summit: A Narrative” by Helen and John Villaume, which gives the borough’s interesting history. It includes many images of early roads and businesses in the Abingtons. Copies are available for sale at the Abington Community Library.

Settlers in the 1800s owned hundreds of acres for farming. Dirt wagon paths from their farms to the turnpikes would become roads we use today. Dirt roads were hard to maintain in wet or winter weather. Using farm equipment or shovels, residents were responsible to care for and clear roads themselves.

In 1916 the Pennsylvania Highway Department bought the Northern Electric Railway’s roads. The state started a slow paving program at that time. When repairs or clearing of roads needed to take place, citizens who had not paid their taxes, could pay their road taxes with labor.

The landscape of the Abingtons was much different then. Gently sloping hills, with mountains in the distance could be seen on what today is Northern Boulevard. There were no traffic lights or signs, and it wasn’t unusual at one time in our history to see a trolley car travelling on one side of the road, while a horse drawn wagon passed on the other side.

The changing times brought in the era of motor vehicles. PennDOT builds and maintains our roadways today. Tax dollars ensure we won’t be stuck in the mud on state roads. State and township plow trucks clear feet of snow each winter, in time for the next day’s commute.

Though much has changed in our landscape and culture since the early 19th century, the roads mostly follow the same paths they took long ago.

Roads that still lead us home.