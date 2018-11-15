In an Abington-area home, bits of nature are woven with silk florals into masterpieces. The flowers are carefully chosen. Feathers, berries and twigs are gathered together to create something beautiful.

Raisa Statuto is the owner of Distinctively Raisa. A freelance designer, she creates arrangements for the home as well as weddings and private events. Each year, Raisa can be found selling her designs at area shows.

The materials she uses are varied and unique. Rocks, shells and driftwood, find their way into Raisa’s hands. White Birch, pinecones, berries, feathers and florals too. Often, a painted clay piece is tucked into her arrangements - stars or hearts hung on branches.

Hearts are her signature.

“I create from my heart,” she explained. “I want the piece to reflect that. I want the client to feel the love and joy that went into the piece.”

Raisa said nature inspires her. Whether it is the beaches or desert in California, or the woods and mountains of Northeast Pennsylvania, she finds beauty everywhere.

“It comes together as I pick up materials and hold them in my hands. I start to picture it in my mind. When I’m creating, I put on soft, celestial music. It is enjoyment for me. It’s about the process of creating and knowing where to go with it. If I am patient as I create, I find my center.”

Raisa credits her grandmother with teaching her to live with love and joy and find beauty every day. Raisa met her husband Joe in Miami where the couple worked. One day they traveled to the Scranton area. Raisa gravitated to the beauty. The fresh air, trees and mountains inspired her.

The Statutos decided to move to Northeast Pennsylvania. Raisa shared that she loves small things, so she naturally gravitated to the small town feel of Clarks Summit, where the couple has lived for the past 25 years.

Joe Statuto is an artist in his own right, working with paint, pen and ink, and a process called ink wash. His work features nature studies. Both he and Raisa are profoundly influenced by the natural world around them. When they arrived in the Abingtons, it was autumn. Raisa collected the falling leaves and made wreaths and garlands. At Christmas, she decorated with pine boughs and pine cones. She filled their new home with her designs inspired by nature. Since she loves to cook, the couple hosted meals and invited new friends. Now, the Statuto’s hold an open house in their home in Clarks Summit twice a year.

“The people here have become like family,” Raisa said.

The couple travels to California every year and have made many trips to Europe, visiting countries like Italy, Germany and France. Bits of their travels have made their way into Raisa’s art.

“This is a piece of burnt wood from the fires in California,” Raisa said, pointing out the charred piece tucked behind a leaf and shadowed by a beautiful orchid. “It washed up in the ocean. I found it on the shore where I was walking.”

Things come to her, and Raisa takes them, imperfections and all. She sees their beauty and potential. Some of the rock bases of her arrangements have holes carved out by sand and waves over time.

“Whoever buys it, I want them to look and feel love. Wherever the pieces go,” she said, gesturing toward arrangements and wreaths waiting for craft shows in her home. “I wish the best for the family.”

“Raisa has really good taste,” Statuto said of his wife. “She has a great eye for decorating and is very intuitive. I am always amazed at how creative she is. Raisa will say that the materials inspire her, but it’s more than that. She will get the best materials available and put together combinations of colors and textures. The beauty is her composition and the visual art she creates.”

The couple, both artists, support and consult each other. Raisa said, “We complement each other.”

In the past, Raisa worked for a floral company and also designed for hotels, hospitals and universities. She worked for a time at a florist shop. But she most loves what she is doing now. Having the freedom to create what she wants and work with exclusive clients to decorate their homes and events brings her joy.

Raisa will be at the Artisan’s Market Place at the Waverly Community House on Saturday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 18.

“I wish the world was a better place,” Raisa said thoughtfully. “But I can make the world around me a better place. So many people just have a job. They say ‘I’m working. I’m just employed here.’ But it isn’t just work for me. I create out of a place in my heart and it brings me joy. I am grateful to do it. I am someone who really, really loves what they do. I want to bring love and beauty and something positive to the people I create for.”

To learn more about Raisa and her work, visit

distinctivelyraisa.com.