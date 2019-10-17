S. ABINGTON TWP. — In preparation for October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Pines Senior Living activities department and residents tie-dyed more than 80 pink T-shirts. Every Friday this month, people can drop by The Pines Senior Living in and see both residents and staff alike wearing their pink creations.

The staff and residents either purchased the T-shirts or donated money that will be given to The Breast Cancer Foundation. They raised $400 dollars in support of those fighting and those who have lost the fight to breast cancer.