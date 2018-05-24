Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I love old-time television shows.

You know, the ones from the 1960s and early ’70s that I am “not old enough to remember,” as I’m often told by people who are old enough to remember.

The “Dick Van Dyke Show.” “The Beverly Hillbillies.” “Get Smart.” And “The Munsters” (sorry, “The Addams Family” fans). They are some of my favorites thanks to Netflix and DVD box sets.

Then, there’s my absolute favorite: the British sci-fi “Doctor Who,” from its classic episodes (1963-1989) to current series (2005 and on).

Most remade TV programs don’t live up to the original. “Doctor Who,” however, is a great example of how an old show can keep evolving (or should I say regenerating?) and not only gain popularity, but become a better series.

The Abington Suburban is doing some evolving of its own as you’ve probably noticed by now.

It’s still the same classic stuffed with community features. But like the modern series of “Doctor Who,” the new Suburban, which debuts today with its larger format, expanded coverage and increased community involvement, is becoming a better publication in the process.

I’m especially excited about our updated features that include wedding spotlights, social announcements, obituaries, a sports page, a full page of puzzles and comics, and new community columnists.

Dave Gardner, a reporter for The Northeast Pennsylvania Business Journal, recently asked what I think is the most important aspect of a good TV show or movie. It didn’t take long to answer, because I’d thought about it before.

It’s the characters.

Whether it’s “The Andy Griffith Show” or one of my more modern favorites such as “Gilmore Girls,” it isn’t the plot, setting, action, conflict or resolution that stand out most. It’s the characters and their intertwined lives.

Gardner agreed, pointing out it’s the same in a newspaper story. It’s the characters — the people in a story and the people affected by the story — who make it worth writing and reading about.

I believe it’s also the same in a community. It’s the characters — the people who live, work, study and play there — who make it worth being a part of.

I fell in love with Mayberry through its sheriff, deputy, townsfolk and hillbillies. What, after all, would “The Andy Griffith Show” be without the occasional visit from the hills by the musical Darling family and the rock-throwing, bride-stealing Ernest T. Bass?

I fell in love with Stars Hollow through the mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, and grumpy diner owner Luke Danes, who would give the flannel shirt off his back to a friend in need, and all the other quirky people who live there.

And I fell in love with the Abingtons through the community’s residents, the volunteers who drive the area’s nonprofits and community groups, the local business owners, the librarians, the teachers, the religious leaders and members of the local faith communities. The artists and musicians, the athletes, the elected officials and the “ordinary” people who offer smiles and friendly greetings as I walk down the sidewalk in downtown Clarks Summit or along the nature trails at Hillside Park. The characters too.

There are far too many to name.

I saw a lot of them May 16 at a reception hosted by The Abington Suburban to introduce community members and advertisers to the paper’s new format and features.

As I looked around the room full of people at Constantino’s Catering & Events in Glenburn Township, I thought about what it means for the publication to be “the voice of the Abingtons.” It isn’t just the voice of the community as a whole; it’s the voice of each person who is part of that community.

To me, the best part about the “new” Suburban, with its expanded coverage and larger format, is the opportunity it presents to make even more of those individual voices heard.

People of the Abingtons, this is your newspaper.

Your voice.

The Abington Suburban is the same publication it’s always been, with a new look, more content and a continued commitment to the most important aspect of every story within its pages:

The characters.





