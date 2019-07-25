Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Waverly Community House looks a lot different today than when this photo was taken, but its mission remains the same as its staff looks to the future. The Comm will celebrate 100 years since its groundbreaking with a weekend of special events July 26 and 27. EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The Waverly Community House is celebrating its centennial this year and next. The building’s cornerstone was laid on July 26, 1919.

WAVERLY TWP. — As staff members at the Waverly Community House (Comm) prepare to celebrate 100 years of history, they’re also looking to the future.

The local fixture, which has offered recreational, educational and cultural programs and more since 1919, will kick off a centennial celebration on July 26 that will last through next June, culminating with a rededication of the building.

Organizers will also roll out a fundraising campaign at the end of this month to support future improvements to the building and programs there, said Maria Wilson, executive director of the Comm.

“Our goal with the centennial is to pass ... the Comm to the next generation in as good of shape as it was when the Belins turned it over to the community,” Wilson said.

July 26 marks the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone of the building at 1115 N. Abington Road.

Margaretta E. Belin created the Comm as a memorial to her husband, Henry Belin Jr. The building was deeded to the municipality, then called Abington Twp., for the benefit and use of residents.

“It’s certainly unique,” said Mary Ann Moran Savakinus, executive director of the Lackawanna Historical Society. “The idea was to give the people of Waverly something to create their identity and provide a setting where they could all come together.”

When Margaretta Belin died in 1927, her children enlarged the Comm and added two wings to the building. The Comm has gradually grown since then, both physically and through the types and numbers of programs offered there.

The centennial celebration will start with an informal program beginning at noon on July 26 on the Comm front lawn. The day begins with a flag raising by members of VFW Post 7069 and Honor Guard followed by remarks from Comm Board of Trustees President Chris Kelly; state Sen. John Blake, D-22, Archbald; state Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski, D-114, Waverly Twp.; William Byron and Christine Capozzi from Waverly Twp.; and Savakinus. Children from Comm Camp will perform a short play titled “Margaretta’s Gift.”

A centennial fine arts exhibit and artists’ reception will be held that afternoon from 4-7 p.m. in The Waverly Small Works Gallery. On exhibit are the works of Belin Arts Scholarship recipients Steven Alexander, John Bromberg, William Chickillo, Robert Griffith, Earl Lehman, Karl Neuroth, Pam Parsons, Robert Stark, William Tersteeg and Sally Tosti.

The Comm will host its annual Waverly Township Comm Square Fair at 5 p.m. Friday. The fair will feature music by The Molly Pitcher Path band, a picnic dinner catered by the Waverly Deli, a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting, a balloon artist, an old-fashioned soda stand, carnival games and more for the whole family.

The Comm will host a more formal program July 27 at 11 a.m. on the back lawn. Hedrick Belin, great grandson of founder Margaretta Belin, will welcome those in attendance. President emeritus of the Comm Board of Trustees, Chris Kane, will officially launch the year-long centennial celebration.

Immediately following the program, guests are invited to tour the building and learn more about the rich history of the Waverly Community House. Several centennial exhibits will be on hand, including new and never before seen photographs of the Comm in its early years. An old-fashioned barbecue will take place at 1 p.m. and a walking tour of Waverly will begin at 2 p.m. Centennial T-shirts, notecards, pins and other souvenirs will be available for sale. All events are free; to RSVP, contact Kathy at 570-586-8191, extension 2 or email Kathy@waverlycomm.org.

To learn more about the Centennial Weekend events and The Waverly Community House, visit the Comm website at waverlycomm.org or check out its Facebook page.

