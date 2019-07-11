S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington area teenagers gave up summertime hours to work on a local house. The home on Haven Lane is owned by James and Jill May, who plan to sell it and use the profits to fund mission work in Honduras.

“Over the last two years, we have taken about 40 students down to Honduras where they work at a school for orphaned and at-risk children,” said James May of Clarks Summit. “Out of that, one of my goals has been to facilitate and fund high school students to go down and do ministry in Honduras for a short-term trip, or after graduation to do a one-year internship there. The sale of this house will help make that a reality.”

The Mays recently bought the house at 614 Haven Lane and decided to “flip” it, donating the profits to help teens fund the trip to Honduras and support the ministry at La Providencia, a school that houses, feeds, clothes and educates orphaned or at-risk children.

Just One International is an organization that works with the school in Honduras. Students who make the short-term trip to La Providencia build relationships with the students there and help out at the school in any way they can.

May said they help with training, tutoring and leading Bible studies.

The school has many needs.

Opportunities to serve abound, whether it is carpentry, cooking, cleaning or working with kids. Some students return after graduation for a year-long internship in which they teach and tutor children or do translation work.

“One of the things I like about the ministry there is that it gives such a wide variety for the kids to do different things,” May said. “There are a lot of opportunities for the students to work in various areas.”

Matt O’Brien returned after a year in Honduras and plans to go back. O’Brien taught at the school and said living there changed his perspective.

May’s daughter, Hannah, returned home to Clarks Summit this summer after serving in Honduras. She plans to return in the fall.

“There is a kind of culture shock when you see the level of poverty the average person in Honduras is in,” Hannah said. “It is great serving and knowing it makes a difference. I love working with the kids. You definitely get attached.”

The May family has travelled to Honduras many times and spent this past Thanksgiving as a family there.

“It was the best Thanksgiving,” Jill May said. “It was one of my favorite trips. We took just our family. We were able to help in the school, just the five of us. Hannah was already there, serving for a year after graduation. We were able to see what she does. One of the teachers is an American and she invited us to Thanksgiving in her front yard. It was a huge Thanksgiving with people from all different cultures. It was amazing.”

How it all began

A conversation with a friend about La Providencia led to May and his daughter going to Honduras for a week in 2016. A family mission trip quickly became a program that May developed for other high school students.

May said he fell in love with the ministry taking place there. When he returned, he immediately began planning to go back with a group of home-school students he and his wife worked with.

He’s accompanied students there every year since.

Haven Lane house flip

When the house on Haven Lane came on the market, May and his wife discussed buying it and flipping it to make money to support students who want to serve in Honduras.

After the purchase, May put the call out to students and their families he had worked with in the past and they responded. The teens gave up summer hours and time spent at home to landscape, put up sheet rock, spackle, paint and make minor repairs.

The group plans to continue work on the house and May hopes it will be ready to go on the market soon.

Real estate agent Pat Rogan also wanted to help and agreed to list the house for free.

“I was happy to do it,” Rogan said. “It’s extra money that they can use for their charity work in Honduras. It’s a great mission and it’s great what they are doing.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the home, can contact Rogan at 570-906-4344 or via Clockwork Real Estate on Facebook at bit.ly/2JBfrf4.

Donations of tools, supplies and manpower have gone a long way in making the house flip for Honduras a reality.

May looks forward to using the profits to send more students to serve at the school in Honduras.

“It’s good for Honduras, it’s good for the school, but it’s a really good opportunity for the students themselves,” said May. “Whenever the students come back, they have a much greater appreciation for what it means to be an American and a much greater appreciation for the blessings we have here in America,” May said.

“They also have a greater desire to serve. Whether it’s in a third world country or somewhere in the United States. It’s good for Honduras, what they are doing, but it’s really good for America as well. Because now you have students who appreciate what it means to be an American and are willing to serve others.”