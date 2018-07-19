SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — The fresh produce of Abington community farmers markets bring a welcome breath of fresh air. Neighbors greet neighbors as they support hard-working farmers and enjoy the benefits of produce and harvested goods to bring home to nourish their families.

At Hillside Park Farmers Market, which operates every Thursday afternoon from May through October, from 2–6 p.m. farmers and local makers are found selling their products to the community.

Maple Hill Farm & Apiaries sells local honey, while Wyldflower Farms has marinades and sauces with samples for customers to try. Back Achers and Clodhopper farms have pasture-raised beef and poultry. Other vendors sell a variety of items like chips and salsa, or fresh baked goods.

“Farmers rely on

the sale of what they raise and grow,” Ken Ayers said.

Ayers Orchard comes out to sell fresh fruit and vegetables.

“The cherries are done, but I have peaches, tomatoes and string beans for sale now. In the fall we will have cider,” Ayers shared.

He and his wife Christine run the Milwaukee farm. They have veggies and corn in the summer, as well as fruit and cider from their trees. They started with three or four apple trees and

now have apple, peach, plum and pear trees, producing fresh fruit.

“In the fall we will press for about 10

weeks and have cider at the farmers markets,” Ayers said.

The produce changes from week to week and often customers will get to the farmers market right when it opens to get first pick. Farmers and vendors at local markets may vary from week to week. Customers can follow farmers markets online, as most have Facebook pages.

Nicki Weichert, who organizes the Hillside Park Farmers Market said they have had

about 10 vendors

involved this summer.

“We are always looking for more vendors to help our market grow,” she said. “We are a producers-only farmers market. That means all our sellers are the makers or harvesters of their product.”

Farmers markets in the Abingtons have a great variety. Produce in season, fresh locally-raised meat, honey, canned goods, sauces and baked items are some of what you will find. Items are often sold as fundraisers for local causes.

“We allow groups and non-profits to sell things here as well,” Weichert said. “It all goes back into our community.”

For an application or more information about joining the Hillside Park Farmers Market, email

hillsideparkmkt@gmail.com.

Hillside Park Farmers Market visitors can fish or boat on the pond or enjoy a walk around the water. There is a playground nearby for kids to enjoy as well. The market often has live music. Country Blues singer Gary Carl is scheduled today from 3-5 p.m.

Pete Comly of Clodhopper farms performed recently with The Mighty Optimistic String band.

Comly and his daughter Isabel set up at the entrance of Hillside Farmers Market, selling poultry, pork and the grass-fed beef they raise. This is their first year at Hillside.

“Our products are pasture-raised,” Comly said. “No hormones or antibiotics are used. We take orders and sell from the farm. But we also reach out and get involved in farmers markets to expand our customer base.”

According to Ayers, farmers markets are

essential to small, local farms.

“It’s really important to us,” he said.

“Retail sales are our main income.”