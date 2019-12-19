Article Tools Font size – + Share This

HEWLETT

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., is planning a discussion centered around the need for new attitudes toward the elder population, the need for elders and what it takes to be a true elder.

The discussion, titled “The Paradox of Elderhood,” will be led by Clarks Summit native Dane Hewlett on Thursdays, Jan. 2, 16 and 30 and Feb. 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hewlett has been an executive coach and facilitator, working closely with business leaders and their teams to help them explore more of what they are and what they want to become.

“For nearly all of my life I have felt the lack of true elders,” Hewlett said. “I find there is a growing number of older people in our midst – especially with all the advances in medicine and people living longer. But not elders – people who have allowed themselves to be properly aged and now serve as cultural bearers and exemplars for deep living.”

To register for the discussion, call 570-881-7612 or visit GatheringPlaceCS.org. The cost is $25 and all ages are welcome. For more information, email Hewlett at dhewlett6@gmail.com or call him at 570-881-1215. Class will be limited to 10 participants to allow for deeper discussion.