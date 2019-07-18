Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Michael Freidlin and Hayder Santamaria-Rodriguez

CLARKS SUMMIT — For more than 21 years, Michael Freidlin has made it possible for students to see the world from another point of view by bringing them to the rainforests of Central America. Serving as a guide to Abington Heights students on each trip was Hayder Santamaria-Rodriguez, a native of Costa Rica who works as a park ranger for Corcovado National Park in that country.

These two men will offer unique insights into the flora, fauna, environmental and climate change issues of the rainforest in a presentation on Friday, July 19, at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

Admission is $5. To register or for more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

Freidlin taught science courses at Abington Heights School District for many years. He saw a need for his students to appreciate how Earth’s environment must be cared for from generation to generation, so he decided to offer them an opportunity to see the beautiful, life-giving rainforests of Central America.

His decision to offer these experiences was framed by his beliefs.

“The mighty oak grows from a single acorn,” he said in a news release. “In order to have a future where adults respect, protect and nurture our planet, the seeds need to be planted early. Having teenagers experience nature in its untouched purity lets them see both the planet and themselves in a different light. The rainforest gets inside them and never leaves. Hopefully, this insight positively influences decisions made by all the participants now and in their future.”

Freidlin’s first trip to Central America with students was in 1998, after seven years of going on his own. Through the years, more than 500 students traveled on 43 trips. Freidlin led two or three trips each summer for 18 years.

The Embera indigenous villages in Panama and Corcovado National Park on the Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica were favorite stops, both for the teacher and his students. Students lived in huts at the Embera villages and experienced life there first-hand.

In 1995, Freidlin was fortunate to have Santamaria-Rodriguez as the trip’s guide, and every year since, he has accompanied the Abington Heights students.

Santamaria-Rodriguez is an expert in tropical plants, ecology and especially birds. A graduate of the University of Costa Rica, he works as a park ranger for the environmental services of Costa Rica and guides in Cocovado Park, the largest rainforest park in Central America.